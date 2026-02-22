חוות נווה אורי בגוש עציון יואב דודקביץ/TPS

Photojournalist Yoav Dudkevitch presents special photos and video footage of the Neve Ori farm, which sits in a strategic location on a slope between Gush Etzion and Jerusalem.

The farm was founded in memory of Ori Ansbacher, who was brutally murdered near Ein Yael. The farm's location is not by chance; it is located only 3.5 kilometers from the scene of the murder, and serves as a Zionist and educational answer to the difficult loss.

The farm is managed by Lidor and Racheli Tal, who have established a unique project to advance youth. The farm's activities combine agricultural work with educational guidance to implement the values that characterized Ori: love of one's fellow man and love for the land.

The youths take an active part in maintaining the farm and in agricultural work along the strategic ridge. Graduates of the program go on to integrate into yeshivas, pre-military preparatory programs, and enlist in meaningful military service, including combat units.

credit: יואב דודקביץ/TPS

