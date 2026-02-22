Robert Besser is a news editor who has worked in television and newspapers in the United States, Asia and the Middle East.

The following 2025 request from the BBC was accidentally sent out prior to a broadcast: “We want someone who is going to be critical of Netanyahu and the ground offense (concern about remaining hostages, stretching the IDF capacity, destruction of Gaza or any other reason). Do you think you can help with this?" This was signed by a BBC producer.

Since October 7, 2023, the antisemetic images of the war in Gaza, which have been enthusiastically distributed by international journalists, have placed Israel into the leftists’ hangman’s noose, and then drawn tight by their social media, television news and newspapers.

Because of the great harm done to Israel since October 7 by those journalists of the leftist religion, it is clearly in Israel’s national interest to block all images coming out of Gaza during the expected battle to at last crush Hamas.

How do I know we must censor the news from Gaza? Only by looking backwards.

Knowing how critical images were in shaping public opinion, upon entering World War II in 1941, the American government immediately prohibited the US media from publishing pictures of dead American soldiers, sailors and airmen.

In fact, it was a full 21 months later, on September 20, 1943, that the Americans were confident enough that they would win the war that they allowed Life Magazine to publish the first picture of a dead American soldier. And still, that decision was so sensitive that it had to be made in the White House Oval Office.

Additionally, from 1933 to 1945 no news photographer was allowed to take a picture of US President Franklin Delano Roosevelt that showed him in his wheelchair.

During those 12 years, any news photographer who took such a picture found his film immediately destroyed by the US Secret Service.

Of note is that American democracy was not even minimally harmed by such temporary press censorship.

More recently, democracy was not harmed when the US Army imposed near total control of journalists during the Iraq wars. Similarly, the British controlled all images sent by the media during their Falkland’s war, refusing to transmit images their government did not approve of, and the democratic world did not collapse.

The truth is that Israeli democracy will also not suffer if our government closes down the transmission of all images from Gaza.

This means no television reporting from Gaza, no social media, no newspaper pictures, no cell phones, no internet and no satellite transmissions.

As of today, the international task force that will patrol and operate in Gaza might soon come into force, but only after Israel loses more precious soldiers while destroying the newly armed, well-fed and thoroughly rested Hamas savages.

Keeping with their anti-Jewish double standards, the Americans and British did not hesitate to use starvation as a weapon to ensure that encircled German and Japanese troops surrendered during World War II. But forbid heaven that the Jews make the lives of Hamas baby-killers and rapists uncomfortable.

And while the IDF will be well-prepared during what will hopefully be the final battle in Gaza, the government will be equally unprepared to prevent yet another worldwide media pogrom of antisemetic hysteria perpetrated by international news organizations who libel Israel, adding fuel to worldwide Jew hatred and guaranteeing more violence and dead Jews.

Taking into account that yet another media tsunami is unavoidable, a simple question to be asked is: How can Israel stop the next worldwide media pogrom?

And the simple answer is: Israel should at last grow up and behave like all countries, which means censoring the press and not allowing a single image to be transmitted from Gaza.

China expels all foreign journalists who write the truth about life under the communist government, and nobody in the west seems to care about such Chinese violations of a free press, especially because the western media happily cooperates with the communists and does not report on Chinese censorship.

The same with the total media censorship in Cuba, Venezuela, Russia, all 27 Arab countries, and the vast majority of the totalitarian countries that make up the obscenity called the United Nations.

But let Israel try to protect itself by reigning in the Israel-hating BBC and New York Times, and watch as the world screams that Israel is no longer a democracy.

Earlier in the war when Israel turned off the cellular phones of the Gaza murderers, the surrender-monkeys in the Biden administration demanded that Israel reinstate phone service, in a bid to protect the Gazan barbarians’ human rights to operate cell phones.

In January 2024, Politico reported that Biden “administration officials fear the blackout will make it difficult for anyone to know what is happening between Hamas and the Israeli military as the war in Gaza continues…."

And reflecting the dangerously empty head of the then-leader of the free world, here is what Biden’s National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said about Israel closing down the phones of the Gazans: The “absence of telecommunications deprives people from accessing life-saving information, while also undermining first responders and other humanitarian actors’ ability to operate and to do so safely."

Of course, this governmental clown conveniently forgot to mention that war had been brought on by the Gazans’ massacring and kidnapping Israelis, and such niceties as chatting on phones, ordering pizzas for delivery and scheduling play dates for their children might no longer have been available to Gazans, all of whom were soaked in Jewish blood.

Israel was expected to provide phone service for Gazans, even though during war it is critical to destroy an enemy’s ability to communicate.

Let us again not forget the antisemetic double standard imposed on Israel. For the Americans and British killed some 60,000 Frenchmen while bombing phone and rail centers prior to the June 6, 1944 D-Day landings. But now the Americans demanded that Israel keep communications operating for the Gazan rapists because of concerns about Arab human rights.

The truth, of course, is that the Israel hating Obama-Biden White House, along with the genetically antisemetic US State Department, could not bear to see Israel gaining a military advantage by cutting the communications of their pet Palestinian Arabs.

Those in Israel who fear the international reaction to banning images from Gaza might ask how the world responds to non-Jewish nations heavily censoring how the international media operates within their own borders.

When the Chinese sent one million of their Moslem citizens to prison camps for reeducation in 2020, the Beijing government would not tolerate western reporting or pictures being beamed across the world. And of course, those uneducated young western savages who pretend to be students and professors did not say a word.

When North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and Iran break down doors in the middle of the night and drag off anyone who expresses independent ideas, those dictatorships do not allow western media to report these events and, again, the leftist western media is only too happy to cooperate in these crimes.

Russia has kidnapped some 20,000 Ukrainian children and carried them away during their war, and because the Putin government does not allow news cameras in, CNN, BBC and the rest of the leftist media are only too happy not to report this atrocity.

In fact, what we see is that those countries that do not tolerate a free press are rewarded by the world every day. There are no worldwide demonstrations calling for the eradication of North Korea, China, Russia, Vietnam, the totalitarian Arab states, or Cuba.

Since the founding of Israel, always-fearful Jewish officials have embraced western values that demand that the international press have free access to everywhere and everyone in the Jewish state.

And how has that worked out for Israel?

According to a Yougov survey published in June 2025, anti-Jewish reporting about Israel from the EU news media has resulted in 63 to 70 percent of all Europeans holding unfavorable views about Israel.

So what is our choice as we head towards the final battles in Gaza? How can we prevent the anti-Jewish media from once again acting as Hamas mouthpieces, and knowingly transmitting lies and falsified pictures about Israel and the IDF?

How can Israel slow down the calls by the foreign media to allow Hamas to survive intact so they can again arise to kill Jews?

Within Israel, many on the left will reflexibly scream if the international press is restricted in Gaza. But we have learned that these leftist Jews are only concerned about promoting a free press when publishing their own news is guaranteed to harm Israel.

So in the upcoming battle in Gaza, let us behave like nearly 100 percent of the world’s countries, including the democracies, and block the international media from transmitting pictures from Gaza.

Indeed, after all of the harm it has done in its bid to eradicate Israel, what do we owe the world, the media, the universities, the UN, the EU, the human rights organizations, and the US State Department?

Since October 7 so many truths have been revealed, such as the fraud of western university education, the blatant immorality of the European Union, and the daily criminality of the United Nations.

And so it is with the fraud perpetrated by the international media, who no longer act as journalists who present unbiased facts to their readers and viewers. Instead, they are a 24-hour a day anti-Jewish echo chamber operating on behalf of their woke religion, which guarantees to bring only more death and destruction to the Jewish people.

In this media battle, we in Israel must find the strength to again become the masters of our own fates by, at last, silencing the lying anti-Israel international media.

And please……let’s not hear any more nonsense about the rights of journalists, about the importance of democracy or the free flow of information.

Rather, let us only be concerned with the survival of the Jewish people. Beyond the survival of the Jews, there is nothing to discuss.

And in truth, since October 7 we Jews have been brutalized, and now it is time that we behave like brutes, which is the only language the savages in Gaza, Judea and Samaria, the savages in the western universities and the savages in the international media understand.