The Iranian Regime has terrorized the world for 47 long years. Their philosophy is simple. America is the Great Satan and Israel is the Little Satan. Iran wants to destroy America as much as, if not more than, wipe Israel off the map. The kidnapping of 52 American Diplomats and Citizens by Iran in 1979 and held hostage for 444 days was just the beginning. 18 of those former hostages died subsequently from the stress, trauma, and inhumane conditions that they faced. In 1983, Iran, via its Hezbollah Proxy, killed 241 American Servicemen in the Beirut Marine Barracks suicide bombing. This was the worst single day for the U.S. Marines since World War 2. Prior to the 2024 election, Iran hired Farhad Shakeri to assassinate President Trump. I worked with the present Secretary of War- Pete Hegseth on hardening America’s Electrical Grid to prevent Iran from causing an EMP(Electromagnetic pulse) attack that would devastate America. It was and still is a real fear.

Iran is an Evil Empire. It is completely and utterly conniving and untrustworthy. I applaud President Trump’s attempts to make Peace. Unfortunately, one cannot make a deal with the Devil. The Iranian Regime, as Senator John Fetterman stated, is a “cancer". “You can’t negotiate with cancer. You have to attack it", he said. I can’t agree more. The Ayatollahs’ time is up. Their murder of over 30,000 innocent civilians was an act of desperation. All of their leadership, except for Ali Khomeini and his second son, Mojtaba Khomeini, have been done away with. President Trump took out the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Qasem Soleimami in 2020. Israel killed the head of Hezbollah Hassan Nasrallah in September 2024, the head of Hamas’ Political Wing Ismail Haniyeh in July of 2024, and the head of Hamas’ military wing Yahya Sinwar in Oct 2024.

When President Trump destroyed Iran’s main nuclear facilities in Operation Midnight Hammer, it was hoped that the regime would fall at that time. Unfortunately, the Ayatollah’s went right back to work on both their nuclear program and their ballistic missile program. President Trump has given the regime 10 days to decide their fate. The Iranian people deserve to live without shackles and torture. The regime is barely holding on. President Trump would do well to end the nightmare. He may not win a Nobel Prize, but more importantly, he will save the world. In the end, that’s all that counts.