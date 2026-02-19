Israel National NewsGlobal NewsWatch: What really happened when Tucker got 'detained' in IsraelWatch: What really happened when Tucker got 'detained' in IsraelComedian Ami Kozak provides a realistic portrayal of the routine security inspection at Ben Gurion Airport, which American political commentator Tucker Carlson claimed to be 'detention.'Israel National News Feb 19, 2026, 5:40 PM (GMT+2)Ben Gurion International AirportTucker CarlsonAmi Kozak Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailbox