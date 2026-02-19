At just 2.5 months old, baby Hallel was rushed to the emergency room with a blood protein level of 1.7 - when 1.5 already requires intensive care. What her parents, Talia and Dud,i discovered that day would change their family of 6 forever, launching them into a nearly 3-year medical nightmare no parent should ever face. What you are about to read may be the most important thing you do today. Donate Now to Save Hallel's Life - Click Here Immediately

Hallel was diagnosed with PLE (Protein-Losing Enteropathy) - a rare, dangerous condition that causes the body to lose the proteins and antibodies it needs to survive continuously. Without these proteins, her body simply cannot fight infection. She is not vaccinated against measles, influenza, or any other virus. A simple cold that would keep your child home for a day could send Hallel to the hospital for months.

Dudi, her father, describes what life looks like from inside their home: “When something small enters the house - a stomach bug, a common cold - we don’t see a sick child. We see a prolonged hospitalization, months of isolation. When the proteins drop, she swells up from head to toe, from her face to the soles of her feet. This child cannot simply go out and play in the yard", says Dudi.

The hospitalizations stretched for up to 2 months at a time - complete isolation in a room barely larger than a square meter. This is the reality Hallel and her family have endured for nearly 3 years: 4 siblings waiting at home, 2 exhausted parents, and no end in sight.

After years of treatment by Israel’s leading specialists failed to produce results, the doctors took an extraordinary step: they wrote the family a formal letter. It said - you need to go to the United States immediately.

CHOP - the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia - is the world’s leading medical center for cases like Hallel’s. With cutting-edge treatments and deep experience in rare conditions, it is the only place that offers a real chance at saving her life.

Talia, Hallel’s mother, shared: “Last week I enrolled Hallel in kindergarten for next year. When I told Dudi, he asked me: ‘Which kindergarten?’ And I said - I’m going to the United States. I don’t know how long it will take, but I will do everything it takes to bring her home healthy", says Talia.

The financial reality is overwhelming. Managing 2 homes - one in Israel and one in Philadelphia - along with ongoing medical treatments, long-term accommodations, and daily living costs, adds up to approximately 2.8 million NIS. This is a burden no family can carry alone.

Together, Talia and Dudi said: “We are setting out on a journey we don’t know how we will survive. It is a brutal journey - medically, emotionally, and financially. We cannot do this alone. Every dollar you donate brings Hallel one step closer to a new life", says the family.

Every day without treatment in Philadelphia is another day Hallel’s body fights without the tools it needs. The time to act is now - every dollar brings her closer to a new life.

