Ken Abramowitz is a Threat Analyst and author of “The Multifront War"

Editor: Dr. Rachel Ehrenfeld, President, American Center for Democracy (ACD)



The Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI) was established in 1979 following a coup against Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi. The pro-Western Shah was replaced by the Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who returned from 16 years of exile in France. He assumed power, calling for “Death to America" and “Death to Israel".

Khomeini reversed many of the social and political advancements made under the Shah, particularly regarding women’s rights and democratic governance. Khomeini established an authoritarian clerical rule that curtailed freedoms and imposed strict interpretations of Islamic law.

Iranian women BEFORE the 1979 Revolution:

Iranian women AFTER the 1979 Revolution

Khomeini also decided to export his Islamic revolution around the world, to enslave and/or kill the Christians, destroy Israel, and kill the Jews. To accomplish this goal, he established the largest global terrorist organization and proxy armies. We guesstimate that this global terrorist organization has at least 500,000 physical operatives, 100,000 narco-terrorists, and 500,000 cultural terrorists.

In the past two years, the Israeli defense forces have killed nearly 40,000 terrorists and injured some 100,000. Meanwhile, a huge number of Iranian-backed terrorists and operatives remain untouched. The Iranian government, now led by Ali Ayatollah Hosseini Khamenei, has maintained power through the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), with 175,000 soldiers, and the paramilitary Basij force, with roughly 250,000 operatives.

Iran’s population is approximately 93 million, of whom only half are Persians; the other half is made up of 10 major minorities. Instead of focusing on managing the country, the regime has devoted much of its resources to setting up an Iranian “Shiite crescent of resistance", surrounding Israel, and the Sunni Muslim countries in the region. It also expanded its reach into Latin America with a base in Venezuela, and together with local drug cartels, its narco-terrorists shipped illicit drugs into the US, killing about 100,000 young people annually, addicting millions more.

Meanwhile, the IRGC became a major force in Iran’s economy, controlling more than 40% of the economy, using it to enrich their ranks and fund their expansion. This mismanagement led to an economic downturn and inflation exceeding 40%. The value of the currency collapsed. The unemployment rate is over 20%, and 60%of the population lives in poverty, with no water and constant power shortages for millions throughout the country.

Given the lack of a future for 85% of the population, it is unsurprising that they hate the government and have taken to the streets, demanding change and an end to the Islamic dictatorship that has focused on fighting foreign wars and mismanaged the economy. In reaction, the government brought in over 5,000 Sunni Arabs from Iraq and other neighboring countries, who reportedly massacred more than 60,000 - 100,000 (lower estimates claim 30,000) of the protesters. Reports indicate that some 300,000 have been imprisoned, of whom thousands have been executed.

Why was this human tragedy allowed to take place? Why did no country stop this unfolding genocide? Why did the world not ostracize the Iranian government from the community of nations? Why did the world repeat the mistakes of World War II? We offer the following observations:

1) From 1933 to 1945, Hitler created a German-supremacist Death Cult, which led to World War II and the death of 60 million people. From 1979 to 2026, the IRI created a Shiite Moslem-supremacist Death Cult, which has thus far led to the death of 150,000 - 250,000 people. If Iran is not stopped, the government may kill millions of people in the region and beyond.

2) The world in general and America in particular just watched, threatened, promised to intervene on behalf of the people, but did nothing, thus far.

3) The people living in democracies generally do not understand evil and assume that the evil will always stay “over there" (or can be persuaded to change its spots,ed.)

4) The cost of fighting evil is extremely high, and political leaders prefer to wait until they have no choice but to act. Which is often too little and too late.

5) Democracies usually only fight after they are attacked directly, at home.

6) Corporations within democracies usually convince the political leaders that it is okay to do business with dictatorships, in the hope that the dictatorship will become more benign over time.

Once again, history is repeating itself. Many lives will be lost due to the inherent indecision of democracies.

America, Israel, and the West will prevail against the Iranian Death Cult, which was founded on the hatred of Jews and Christians, indoctrination of this hatred throughout schools, mosques, and the media in Iran and elsewhere.

The calamitous hatred of the corrupt regime of the Islamic Republic of Iran will soon lead to its demise and will send a strong message to other dictators for many years to come.

President Trump should follow up on his promise to help the suffering Iranian people’s efforts to depose the Ayatollah and his regime. As soon as a new secular government is established, a National Reconciliation Committee should be convened to document the Ayatollah’s regime’s systemic human rights violations in preparation for “Nuremberg" style trials of the Ayatollah and his government, including the mullahs, the IRGC, and other security and enforcement agencies. The trials should be conducted by Iranian civilians (not religious) prosecutors and judges, and held publicly in Tehran.

However, for this to occur and to enforce U.S. deterrence, President Trump must act.