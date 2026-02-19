Here. Go on. Watch these heroines in action .

And watch them confronting the antisemites.

When pro-Palestine activists in Woodseats, Sheffield, went door to door asking people to boycott Israeli businesses and noting who refused to comply, two heroic feminists, Jean Hatchet and a woman whose online screen name is LightningLex , took matters into their own hands.

They found the group collecting addresses and followed them, screaming “Jew hunt! Jew hunt! Jew hunt’s coming!" and carrying a sign that read, “No Tolerance for Jew Hatred." The Jew hunters pulled on and headbutted one of the women , but stopped collecting addresses after 15 minutes thanks to their efforts.

These two independent women in Sheffield are bravely and fiercely in the trenches as they stand up to antisemitic/antizionist evil in the UK, which has been almost totally Islamified; where countless attacks on Jews and on other infidels have taken place; where so many cities have elected Muslim mayors (which is fine as long as they believe in Western democracy and post-Enlightenment ideas about human rights over and above Sharia Law and radical political Islam)-well, we must honor these two women.

How many American feminists have ever done this? None by my count. In fact, they stand almost totally with "Palestine" and have betrayed both Muslim women and Muslim dissidents as well as their own feminist ideas.

I have no idea whether Hatchet and Lightning are Christian, atheist, Wiccan, Jewish or Buddhist. It matters not. Although they are independent, they are also supporters of Feminists Against Antisemitism (FAAS), a group about which I’ve written and by whom I’ve been interviewed. The FAAS are also Brits, mainly Christians, with some Jews.

When I asked my informant, Liz Fedak, what started them along this path, she said that there had been a big blow-up at a feminist conference--the FILIA conference (Greek for daughters, they acknowledge no mothers), a pro-"Palestine"demonstration, as though disruptive behavior was acceptable. Some Jewish women were thrown out for even mildly protesting. That was the straw that broke the [true feminist] camel's back.