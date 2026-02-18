Eleven years ago, after years of heartbreak and unanswered prayers, Yehudit was finally blessed with a daughter. Three weeks ago, that daughter was diagnosed with a severe, life-threatening illness - and doctors say $120,000 is the only thing standing between Rivka and the treatment that could save her life.

>> To help save Rivka's life right now - click here immediately

Rivka is 11 years old. She is her mother's only child. There are no other children in the next room. No other voice calling "Mommy." There is only Rivka.

The moment the diagnosis came, "I saw the doctors' faces", Yehudit recalls. "Before they spoke, my heart already knew." Since that day, neither Yehudit nor her husband has returned to work. They sit by Rivka's bedside in shifts, watching her sleep, counting her breaths.

"Sometimes she holds my hand", the mother writes, "and asks me in a quiet voice: 'Mommy… am I going to be okay?'"

Yehudit smiles and tells her yes. Then she steps outside the room and falls apart.

Doctors in the United States have identified a treatment that could save Rivka's life. The family was told the cost: $120,000. They were told they need it now. They have spent everything they had just to be at her side. There is nothing left - no savings, no income, no backup plan.

>> To be part of saving Rivka - secure your donation here now

Just a mother, a father, and a little girl asking questions they are not sure how much longer they can answer. Every hour this campaign falls short of $120,000 is another hour Rivka waits for a treatment her family cannot afford.

Whether Rivka gets this treatment is now entirely in the hands of those reading these words. This offer cannot be extended. The window is closing.

>> Click here to help save Rivka - before it is too late