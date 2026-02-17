Three Palestinian Arab children were playing with unexploded ordnance near an IDF live-fire zone in the Jordan Valley. One of them was killed, and two others were severely injured.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit stated: "A short while ago, IDF soldiers were dispatched to the Tirzah area following a report regarding three Palestinians who were injured as a result of playing with unexploded ordnance."

"The IDF emphasizes that this area is a live-fire zone and entry into it is prohibited. The soldiers provided the Palestinians with initial medical treatment at the scene.The incident will be reviewed, the military said.