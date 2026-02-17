20 apartments sold in 24 hours

In a real estate market shaped by higher interest rates and cautious investor sentiment, a transaction completed this week in northern Karmei Gat demonstrates how organized capital and coordinated purchasing power can create a meaningful market advantage.

Within just 24 hours following a dedicated webinar, a structured buyer group secured 20 apartments in a new residential project - prior to the official public marketing launch.

Certainty in Exchange for Preferred Terms

In today’s environment, developers increasingly prioritize certainty and sales velocity. Organized buyer groups provide both - committing to meaningful volume within a short timeframe. In return, they are often able to negotiate terms that are not typically available to individual buyers.

According to entrepreneur Dvir Dimri, who leads the “More Real Estate Than Sense" real estate community that formed the group:

“I wasn’t surprised by the demand for Karmei Gat - only by the speed. When a group is organized properly and purchasing power is concentrated, transactions move quickly."

Strategic Capital Deployment

Beyond the pace of execution, the deal reflects a broader shift in how capital is deployed in the current market cycle.

Eyal Wachsstock, who oversees the sales strategy and capital coordination for the buyer group, explains:

“In this market, speed is not about pressure - it’s about preparation. When capital is structured correctly and buyers are aligned around a clear strategy, execution becomes natural."

Wachsstock adds that the leverage comes from presenting organized capital rather than fragmented retail demand.

“Developers value certainty. When we approach negotiations with a coordinated capital base and defined purchasing capacity, the dynamic changes. That alignment enables access to preferred pricing structures and payment terms that are rarely available at the individual level."

Why northern Karmei Gat?

Northern Karmei Gat represents the next phase in the expansion of the Karmei Gat neighborhood, which has seen approximately 65% growth over the past decade. The approved outline plan includes roughly 6,000 additional housing units, along with commercial and employment areas, and is located within a short walking distance of the train station.

Demand from young families and overseas communities remains strong, particularly in areas that combine infrastructure access with long-term urban development plans.

The Financial Structure

Through coordinated purchasing power, the buyer group secured:

10% initial equity payment

No early-stage construction index linkage

Ability to lock pricing for approximately 4.5 years during construction

Early access before full market exposure

For developers, the structure provides immediate absorption and risk reduction.

For buyers, it offers capital efficiency and strategic entry at pre-marketing terms.

What’s Next

Following the rapid allocation of units, an additional buyer group is currently being formed in Northern Karmei Gat in collaboration with developers in the area.

Interested parties may inquire regarding eligibility and early participation in the next allocation phase.

