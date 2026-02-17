The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights activist, Baptist minister, and two-time Democratic presidential candidate, died on Tuesday at the age of 84, his family confirmed. Jackson had been hospitalized in November with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare neurodegenerative condition, and had previously revealed a Parkinson's diagnosis in 2017.

Born Jesse Louis Burns in Greenville, South Carolina, in 1941, Jackson rose to prominence during the civil rights era, joining the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and working closely with the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. He later founded People United to Save Humanity (PUSH) in 1971 and the Rainbow Coalition in 1984, organizations he merged in 1996 as the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

Jackson’s political ambitions were marked by two presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988. In the 1984 race, he won significant support, but his campaign was overshadowed by remarks widely condemned as antisemitic.

In interviews, he referred to Jewish residents of New York City as "Hymies" and the city itself as "Hymietown." Jackson initially denied the comments and blamed Jewish groups for targeting his campaign, but later admitted to using the slurs and offered an apology. His delayed distancing from Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan, who had a record of antisemitic statements, further reinforced criticism of Jackson's insensitivity toward Jewish communities.

Throughout his career, Jackson remained a polarizing figure. Critics cited his ego, self-promotion, and attempts to claim a mantle akin to King’s as points of contention. His leadership of PUSH often came under scrutiny, including accusations of using the organization for personal gain. He also faced personal scandals, including fathering a child with a staff member in 1999.

Despite these controversies, Jackson maintained a public presence, advocating for Black economic inclusion, civil rights, and voting rights. He served as a "shadow senator" for Washington, DC, and acted as a special envoy under President Bill Clinton. In 2000, Clinton awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Jackson is survived by his wife, Jacqueline, and six children, including former Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr., as well as grandchildren. Public observances are planned in Chicago, with details to be announced by the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.