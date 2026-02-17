The directorate of Israel's rabbinical courts published its 2025 activity summary report, which recorded a 3.9% decrease in Israel's divorce rate.

In 2025, 11,093 couples divorced, compared to 11,542 in 2024.

Alongside the divorce figures, the report also notes the achievements of the special unit of the Rabbinical Courts Administration in resolving cases of women whose husbands have disappeared and who are unable to remarry under Jewish law, which succeeded in obtaining a get (divorce document) for 198 women, compared with 221 the previous year."

Regarding get refusals, over the past year, heavy sanctions were imposed on both men and women who refused divorce. 156 sanctions were imposed on 36 men who refused to give their wives a divorce, while 41 sanctions were imposed on 12 women who refused to accept a divorce. The sanctions included stay of exit orders, closure of bank accounts, credit card suspensions, limiting of check usage, and revocation of driver's licenses, among other things. Following amendments to the law, the new sanctions have proven effective against divorce refusal.

Likewise, the Supreme Court ruled on 69 petitions against the rabbinical courts, of which only six were adopted, while the rest were rejected or erased.

Regarding the verification of Jewish status, in 2025, final rulings were issued in 2,558 cases referred to the rabbinical courts, compared with 2,174 the previous year.

The Director of the Rabbinical Courts, Rabbi Eli Ben-Dahan, said: ‘The rabbinical courts continue to improve and become more efficient. At the top of our priorities are service to the public and an uncompromising fight against the phenomenon of refusal to grant a get. This year, the number of husbands refusing to grant a get declined by about 30%. With God’s help, we will continue this trend of improvement and greater efficiency in public service this year as well.’"