We were recently given a stark reminder of the link between classic Nazi ideology and today’s Palestinian Arab antisemitism expressed by a senior representative of the United Nations. The outrageous and reprehensible remarks of Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories who spoke at a recent conference in Doha, in which she argued that "Israel is a common enemy of all humanity," boggles the mind. This dark, contemptuous and dehumanizing remark is based on a conspiratorial viewpoint that perceives Jews as the embodiment of absolute evil, is exactly what the Jews symbolized according to Nazi ideology, which regarded Jews as subhuman.

It is important to keep in mind the role of Francesca Albanese. She is employed by the United Nations, and fulfills an official position that allows her to speak as a purportedly qualified and respected UN expert. Albanese is entitled to disseminate press releases, and reports that are reproduced and made accessible online to governments, academics, the press, and legislators throughout the world. And the desire for the total destruction of Jews is shared by Hamas, Albanese, their pro-Palestinian Arab supporters and Nazi ideology.

Albanese denied that Israel has the right to self-defense against Hamas after the October 7th invasion of southern Israel by Hamas terrorists who committed horrific acts of terror in a litany of brutality and inhumanity; babies slaughtered, bodies desecrated, children burned alive, women raped, parents executed in front of their children, children in front of their parents. Since October 7th, Albanese has consistently and repeatedly attempted to shift the blame and responsibility for the massacre of 1200 Israeli civilians by Hamas terrorists on to the State of Israel.

Albanese, a committed and vocal supporter of Hamas and the Palestinian Arabs, echoes the sentiment of millions of their supporters throughout the world; Muslims, radical Islamic movements, radicalized supporters in Western Democratic countries in the United States, Europe, Australia, and so forth.

The idea that Jews and today’s State of Israel are the “common enemy of humanity" did not originate with Albanese, or with Hamas, or even Iranian politician Ahmadinejad, who claimed at every opportunity that "the Zionist regime will be wiped out and humanity liberated". The link between Nazi ideology and todays’ pro-Palestinian Arab anti-Semitism as expressed by Albanese did not begin in 1948 or even 1967, but has roots in the 1930s of the previous century. In an official Nazi directive of that period: "The extermination of Jewry throughout the world is the precondition for an enduring peace".

The desire to purify the world of Jews was bequeathed by the Nazis to Hamas terrorists and their Pro-Palestinian supporters. The murder, torture, mutilation of bodies and sexual assaults against innocent Jewish children, women, men and the elderly are nothing less than a pogrom reminiscent of European Jewish history leading to the Holocaust and the Nazi’s genocidal war against the Jewish people. Since its inception, Hamas has openly and consistently declared its determination to annihilate Israel and the Jews. Their charter quotes a disputed hadith stating explicitly: “The hour of judgment shall not come until the Muslims fight the Jews and kill them, so that the Jews hide behind trees and stones, and each tree and stone will say: ‘O Muslim, O servant of Allah, there is a Jew behind me, come and kill him.’"

Hamas’s ideology echoes classic European antisemitism and Nazi ideology, which incited the genocide of the European Jews. The Hamas terrorists are modern day torchbearers of Nazi ideology.

The Nazi’s embraced an anti-Semitism of annihilation called “redemptive anti-Semitism", namely a form of anti-Semitism that solves the world's problems by offering a form of “redemption" reached by exterminating the Jewish race. Pro-Palestinian Hamas supporters express the same rational for murdering Jews and Israeli’s. Hamas, with its “hour of judgment," embraces exactly the same demented apocalyptic prophesy. Hamas and the Palestinian Authority broadcast daily programs to children and adults glorifying the murder of Jews and promising heaven (redemption) for those that carry out acts of terror against the Jewish nation. “Redemptive anti-Semitism" has become the major Nazi inspired ideological belief that allows for and encourages the upsurge in deadly anti-Semitic violence of recent years against Jews everywhere, whether in Israel, in the United States, the European continent, and Australia.

The export of redemptive antisemitism from Nazi Germany to parts of the Arab world during and after World War II is not merely a supplementary feature of modern radical Islamism, but at its ideological core. All Islamist groups, including Hamas, embrace it, with results that we saw in full on Oct. 7. The connection between the Palestinian Arabs and the Nazi regime is direct. A key player was the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Hajj Amin al-Husseini, who personally met with Hitler, as well as representatives of the Nazi SS intelligence arm during the late 1930s. Not coincidentally, he also consulted with Adolf Eichmann, one of the major directors responsible for implementing the killing fields of the Holocaust. Yasser Arafat, who established the Palestinian Liberation Organization, dedicating his life to murdering Jews, was the beloved nephew of the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem Hajj Amin al-Husseini,

What starts with the Jews never ends with the Jews. Note that the PLO practically invented airplane hijacking. As a result, today, at every airport in every country in the world, we all line up for security checks that can take hours.

My fellow Jews throughout the world, make no mistake. What transpired on Oct. 7 is not only a conflict, not only a war, but part of our historical struggle against those who wish to annihilate the Jewish people. Francesca Albanese, is only the latest despicable manifestation of this Nazi inspired hatred.