Senior television producer Dana Eden passed away in Greece at the age of 52. She died in the hotel where she was staying in Athens, where the fourth season of the award-winning thriller series "Tehran," which is being produced by "Dana and Shula Productions," was being filmed. Eden was a partner in the company alongside Shula Spiegel.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by the untimely passing of our dear friend and partner, Dana Eden," said a statement from "Dana and Shula Productions."

"Dana, a talented creator with an international reputation, worked in the industry for over thirty years, and for the last eighteen years with 'Dana and Shula Productions,' winning numerous awards, including an Emmy for producing the international series 'Tehran.'"

The company also clarified that rumors of criminal or terrorist connections to Eden's death are "unfounded" and "untrue."

Dana began her career at "Dana Productions," founded in her childhood, and later managed it. Over the years, she produced series including "Youth Dreams," "Shakshuka," "Michael," "The Dubber," "Mother's Day," and more.

The Israel Broadcasting Corporation (IBC) also issued a statement: "We mourn the passing of our dear friend and partner in a long list of productions, series, and programs at the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation - Dana Eden. Dana was one of the leading figures in the Israeli television industry and a central figure in creating and leading some of the most prominent and influential productions at IBC - on Kan 11, Kan Educational, and Makan."