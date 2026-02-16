Every 10 minutes, a child somewhere in the world has a seizure that permanently damages their brain. Tom, a joyful 10-year-old boy who loves to laugh and play, is one of them.

But here's what makes Tom's situation desperate: each seizure doesn't just hurt him in that moment. Every single seizure puts Tom at risk of losing more of his abilities - his speech, his coordination, his independence, his development. And doctors in Israel can only monitor as he slips away.

The Treatment That Could Change Everything

Tom's medical team has identified his only realistic medical option: specialized stem cell therapy combined with intensive rehabilitation at Swiss Medic Hospital in Serbia.

This is not experimental hope. This treatment has already helped children with similar neurological conditions improve function and prevent further deterioration.

But there's a critical problem...

Why $100,000 Is Not Optional - It's Essential

Tom doesn't need just one treatment. His medical team has calculated exactly what it takes to give him a real chance:

✔ Each stem cell treatment cycle costs $14,000

✔ Multiple treatment rounds are required for meaningful results

✔ Intensive rehabilitation therapy must continue between treatments

✔ Travel expenses, lodging, and medical supervision for every visit

✔ Ongoing therapies after treatment to maintain progress

The total treatment plan: $100,000

Right now, 90 people have already donated $4,281. That means $95,719 still stands between Tom and his only chance.

What Happens If We Don't Reach This Goal

I'm Anna, Tom's mother. I need you to understand what's at stake.

Tom is only 10 years old. Behind his smile, he is fighting a serious neurological condition connected to severe epilepsy. Every seizure threatens to take away more of who he is.

The doctors in Israel are doing everything they can to monitor Tom's condition. But monitoring is not treatment. There is currently no advanced treatment available in Israel that can stop the progression of his illness.

Without this treatment in Serbia, we are not protecting Tom's future. We are watching it disappear, seizure by seizure.

Time Is Running Out

The gap between where we are ($4,281) and where we need to be ($100,000) is $95,719.

Every day we wait is another day Tom doesn't get the treatment that could stabilize his condition. Every seizure that happens while we're still raising funds is another risk we cannot reverse.

Your Donation Makes a Direct Impact

$500 - Covers recovery care, medical supervision, and therapy during critical treatment days

$1,000 - Provides intensive rehabilitation to protect essential abilities and prevent regression

$1,800 - Directly supports Tom's stem cell treatment plan and the therapies required for results

$2,500 - Helps fund a large part of a treatment cycle - the kind of gift that changes outcomes

Even if you cannot donate these amounts, every contribution brings Tom closer to the $100,000 he needs.

Don't Let Tom Slip Away

Tom is a kind-hearted boy who loves to laugh and play like any child his age. He deserves more than monitoring. He deserves treatment.

90 people have already said yes to helping Tom. The question is: will you be next?

Please don't ignore this. A 10-year-old's future is at stake.