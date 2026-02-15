President Donald J. Trump on Sunday published a statement on Truth Social detailing upcoming plans by the Board of Peace, an international body he chairs, and announcing a forthcoming pledge of billions of dollars toward humanitarian and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

“The Board of Peace has unlimited potential," Trump wrote.

He reviewed the history of the board, noting that in October, he released “a Plan for the permanent end to the Conflict in Gaza," adding that “our Vision was unanimously adopted by the United Nations Security Council."

Trump further stated that, “Shortly thereafter, we facilitated Humanitarian Aid at record speed, and secured the release of every living and deceased Hostage."

According to the President, “Just last month, two dozen distinguished Founding Members joined me in Davos, Switzerland, to celebrate its official formation, and present a bold Vision for the Civilians in Gaza, and then, ultimately, far beyond Gaza - world peace!"

Trump announced that on Thursday, he will convene the Board of Peace members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C.

“On February 19th, 2026, I will again be joined by Board of Peace Members at the Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace in Washington, D.C., where we will announce that member states have pledged more than $5 billion toward the Gaza humanitarian and reconstruction efforts, and have committed thousands of personnel to the International Stabilization Force and local police to maintain Security and Peace for Gazans," he wrote.

Trump emphasized that “Hamas must uphold its commitment to full and immediate demilitarization."

“The Board of Peace will prove to be the most consequential international body in history, and it is my honor to serve as its chairman," the President concluded.