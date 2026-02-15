Israeli singer-songwriter Ishay Ribo has unveiled a new single, “The Soul Is Not Meta," a track he both wrote and composed, delivering a pointed reflection on spirituality in the digital age.

The song weaves together themes of personal and spiritual identity with observations about contemporary life. In the chorus, Ribo declares, “The soul is not dead, it is here forever, return home already, no - this does not belong to you," emphasizing the eternal nature of the soul amid the pressures and distractions of modern times. Elsewhere, he explores the tension between what he calls “a potion of life or just life," and the challenge of choosing what is right even when “not everything that is good is immediately pleasant."

The title itself carries a layered message. On one level, it plays on the Hebrew word “meta" (“dead"), underscoring the belief that the soul is eternal. At the same time, it alludes to the tech giant Meta (Facebook and Instagram) symbolizing the virtual sphere that has become central to daily life.

Coinciding with the song’s release, Ribo announced that he will be stepping away from social media for forty days and forty nights, beginning on Rosh Chodesh Adar. He said the decision was made on his Hebrew birthday, the 28th of Shevat, after an extended period of soul-searching about his relationship with digital platforms.

While acknowledging that social media provides an important channel to connect with his audience and share his music, Ribo wrote that he feels “something in our free choice has been taken from us." In a public post, he described the digital environment as one in which content is often “forced upon our eyes and our consciousness, without us truly choosing it," adding that the system is “absorbing and full of distractions."

Ribo concluded by reiterating the message at the heart of his new song: “With all due respect to social networks, the soul is not Meta - it is eternal and infinite." He expressed hope that his temporary withdrawal will prove to be a positive step, undertaken “for the good, for blessing, and for benefit."