The Ministry of Environmental Protection and the Ministry of Health announced that, starting from this afternoon (Friday), very high levels of particulate matter pollution are expected across the entire country, resulting from the transportation of dust from North Africa.

The high pollution levels are caused by southwesterly winds that are carrying dust into the region.

As a result, the ministries recommend that sensitive populations, including people with heart or lung conditions, the elderly, children, and pregnant women, avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity. The general population is advised to reduce strenuous outdoor physical activity.

Air quality is expected to improve over the weekend.