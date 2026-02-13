A woman in her 50s was shot dead on Thursday evening at her home in Tamra in northern Israel, apparently by a stray bullet fired at the building.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene found the woman with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Preliminary investigations suggest that she was not the intended target, but was hit by the deadly gunfire while at home.

Earlier on Thursday, a 24-year-old woman was moderately injured in Tayibe. Surveillance footage shows a masked gunman attacking her car and firing at her from close range. In a display of quick thinking, the young woman managed to leap from the passenger seat and escape to a nearby store, bleeding.

In the past 24 hours, five other people have been murdered. A young man, around 20 years old, was shot dead in Segev Shalom in the Negev, and three others were killed in Rahat, Yarka, and Lod.

In another incident, a man was shot dead in Fureidis, near Zichron Yaakov, and the incident was accompanied by clashes between residents and police at the scene.

Since the beginning of 2026, there have been 45 murders in 43 days in the Arab community, 17 more than during the corresponding period last year, when 28 murders were recorded.