This week, the Israeli Navy conducted a multi-flotilla exercise, led by the missile boat flotilla (3) and in coordination with the submarine flotilla (7), Flotilla 13, the naval security divisions, the Navy’s operational headquarters, the Air Force, the C4I Directorate, and additional units.

The exercise concluded on Tuesday night and is part of the ongoing lessons-learned process from the war. Hundreds of combatants participated aboard a wide variety of vessels.

The exercise was conducted as part of the Navy’s continuous efforts to improve readiness in its mission to defend Israel’s economic waters and strategic assets. The forces trained for a variety of operational scenarios, including sea-based infiltrations, encounters with hostile forces, aerial threats, multi-theater combat simulations, and naval fire and defense missions in open waters.

In addition, the forces practiced multi-branch and multi-dimensional defense scenarios for strategic targets, including gas rigs, Israeli ports, and national infrastructure assets that are critical sources of energy for the country.

The exercise was carried out through close cooperation between the naval units at sea and the Navy’s operational headquarters, including the defense post and fire control center, strengthening collaboration between the flotillas.

The IDF noted that the maritime domain is constantly changing and presents unique challenges. Accordingly, the Navy is in a state of ongoing adaptation and development.

Economic waters are considered a strategic area of great importance to the economy, energy continuity, and national security, with the rigs providing a significant portion of energy consumption and serving as a critical component of economic stability and energy security.

Long-range situational awareness capabilities combine a variety of means from the air, sea, and land. The Navy has expanded its defensive activities in the economic waters, operating a naval patrol unit, unmanned vessels, continuous patrols, interrogations of civilian and military ships, inspections, and identification of unusual activities to maintain control of the maritime domain and respond to a wide range of threats.

The IDF stated that it maintains maritime intelligence and monitors developments in the maritime domain, adding that interrogations and identification operations are conducted sporadically to prevent hostile intentions against Israel.

As part of Operation “Behind the Back," Flotilla 13 soldiers detained Amad Mahaz for questioning. According to the IDF, he played a central role in the “Secret Sea File," providing sensitive intelligence indicating that Hezbollah intended to carry out maritime terror attacks disguised as civilian operations, using merchant ships in the maritime domain against Israeli and international targets.

The IDF emphasized that this demonstrates that terrorist organizations target the maritime domain and Israel’s strategic assets. The Navy, in coordination with the Air Force and other security agencies, continuously works to protect economic waters and the energy maritime domain, noting that defensive layers will never be hermetic.

