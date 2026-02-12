The Israeli Union of Social Workers could be booted from a global federation after at least three countries called for a vote on its expulsion on allegations of ethical breaches.

The countries - Ireland, Spain and Greece - charged that the Israeli union should have moved to seek exemptions from military service for its members or “issue a call for peace." Their call for an expulsion vote escalated the International Federation of Social Workers’ January 2025 censure of the Israeli union over the alleged breaches, which the federation said violated ethics rules that say social workers “should not use weapons in their professional or personal capacities against people."

The Israeli union has called for the vote to be abandoned while signaling that it remains committed to dialogue with Palestinian colleagues.

“Expelling or suspending a social workers’ union will not promote change - rather, it will promote polarization and radicalization, which arise in situations of isolation or perceived threat," it said in a statement issued on Monday. “In our reality, this means that expulsion or suspension would hinder our ability to promote dialogue with our neighbors or with other countries. Those who oppose shared life between Israelis and Palestinians would welcome such an outcome. It would serve as an excuse to maintain extreme positions and continue fighting."

In the statement, the Israeli union also said that the demand to request Israeli social workers be granted an exemption from military service was “entirely unimaginable within Israeli society."

“Demanding that specifically during wartime (a war Israel did not initiate) social workers receive different treatment is not feasible in a society where military service is a universal civic duty," the statement read.

The International Federation of Social Workers represents 141 national associations of social workers. It has previously sparred with the Israeli union, which it censured in 2018 for “failing to act as an independent professional voice on issues of occupation and Palestinian rights." The 2018 censure was lifted in 2022 after the Israeli union invited the Palestinian Union of Social Workers to engage in dialogue.

The expulsion vote is set for Feb. 18 and will require a 75% majority to pass. Each member union gets one vote.

The vote comes as Israelis have faced marginalization in a range of international associations during the war in Gaza. The International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, for example, suspended its Israeli affiliate in 2024 before reinstating it the following year.

The Jewish Social Work Consortium argued in a statement that the expulsion proposal at the International Federation of Social Workers “advances an ideologically driven effort to isolate Israeli social workers as a collective, based on nationality rather than actual professional conduct."

“This is not principled critique or ethical debate. It is antizionism operating through professional institutions, denying Israelis moral complexity, collective legitimacy, and equal participation in global social work," the statement continued. “When professional bodies adopt this framework, they normalize collective punishment under the guise of ethics."

The consortium and several other Jewish groups have petitioned American and Canadian members of the international federation to “publicly oppose and refuse to endorse" the vote. The petition had gained over 10,000 signatures by Thursday morning.

“Ethical accountability must be based on individual conduct rather than identity or nationality," the petition says. “This is not the time for silence as this motion carries grave consequences for our profession."