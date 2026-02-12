The Na'im Busofash initiative has announced that for the first time, a private bus line will serve Ben Gurion International Airport's Terminal 1 on Saturdays.

Route 711 between Tel Aviv and Shoham will add a stop at the airport, and rides on the line will be free. The already existing line is operated privately since the state does not operate public transportation on the Sabbath.

Tel Aviv Deputy Mayor Meital Lehavi, who is among the initiative's leaders, claimed that "connecting the metropolis to the entrance to Israel is a necessary step and a significant milestone in civilian freedom of movement."

"This is not a political statement, but a response to a basic, social, and egalitarian need, and we will continue expanding the freedom of movement across the country for the benefit of its citizens."