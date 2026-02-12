תיעוד: צה"ל מתרגל מענה לתרחישי קיצון ברמת הגולן דובר צה"ל

Forces from the “Golan" Brigade (474), under the command of Division 210, completed a brigade-level exercise over the past week in the southern Golan Heights, as part of a series of drills aimed at increasing readiness to defend local communities.

As part of the exercise, regular and reserve brigade forces practiced responses to extreme scenarios, casualty evacuations, and combat situations at outposts and in built-up areas.

The drill was conducted in the communities of Meitzar and Afik, in cooperation with local authorities, community security coordinators, and members of the local defense squads.