Terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, are raising alert levels and changing their operational patterns, according to a report in the Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

The report notes that following a series of targeted assassinations in recent weeks, carried out against commanders and senior terrorists in the field, the military leadership of these terrorist organizations has instructed their field units to adopt stricter measures, similar to those used during previous wars.

According to sources in Gaza, the new instructions include prolonged hiding, reducing the use of technology and mobile phones to avoid detection by the artificial intelligence technology used by Israel.

Sources in Gaza pointed out that terrorists have been instructed to avoid using communication devices and to hide for days or weeks in isolated locations to prevent exposure and detection.