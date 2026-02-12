תיעוד מזעזע: מצית את השוטרים שבאו להצילו צילום: דוברות המשטרה

An indictment was filed today (Thursday) against a 33-year-old suspect who set fire to police officers who came to save him after he threatened to harm himself.

The incident took place last month when the police received a report of a potential life-threatening situation in Kiryat Motzkin. Officers from the Zivulon station arrived at the scene and encountered the suspect, who was holding a lighter and a bottle of flammable liquid.

When they attempted to prevent him from harming himself, the suspect set fire to one of the officers, who was severely injured in the face, and also harmed two others. He then attempted to flee the scene but was apprehended after a pursuit.

Along with the indictment, the police are requesting to keep the suspect in custody until the completion of the legal proceedings against him.