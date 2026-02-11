Gary Willig is a veteran member of the Arutz Sheva news staff.

You can get away with anything as long as you say you are ‘anti-Zionist.’ You can assault a woman with a sledgehammer, deliberately damage private property, appear alongside terrorist leaders, quote Hitler’s justification for genocide, and slaughter tens of thousands of innocents, and none of it matters if you can say you did it in the name of ‘anti-Zionism.’

The recent acquittal by a British jury of the Palestine Action “activists" who trespassed at an Elbit Systems plant in 2024 to destroy as much property as they could and who broke the spine of a female police officer with a sledgehammer is shocking to those who have not been paying attention. British media have spent the last two and a half years lying about Israel and spreading Hamas propaganda. The Guardian and the BBC have reduced themselves to mouthpieces for Hamas with more in common with Der Sturmer than legitimate news organizations. The Labour government of Keir Starmer has spent its entire term downplaying Hamas’s crimes and atrocities while falsely accusing Israel.

In this environment, what is damaged property when compared to the “justice" of opposing Zionists? What is a man assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon and breaking her bones when the man is on the “right side of history" and the woman is on the wrong side?

Sgt Kate Evans was denied justice for her fractured spine because anti-Zionism is a ‘get out of jail free’ card.

In the past, the friends of the UN’s Francesca Albanese might have advised her to “never go full Hitler." They might have told her that appearing at the same event as Hamas leaders would destroy her credibility. But Albanese had no qualms about appearing on Saturday at an event with mass murderer Khaled Mashaal, during which she claimed that Israel is the “common enemy" of all humanity.

Albanese may not be aware of how closely her rhetoric mirrors that of Adolf Hitler, who called the Jews the ‘true enemy of our present-day world," but she likely would not care either way. She has never had a problem with the Hitler-loving Hamas or with their genocidal aims. She has never seen Jewish children as worthy of living, as her refusal to tolerate calls for Hamas to release Kfir and Ariel Bibas proved. And her employers at the United Nations have done nothing to discourage her descent into ‘full Hitler’ mode but have encouraged and defended her genocidal hatred for Jews. Even when the UN’s Secretary General privately acknowledges the evil she represents, he does nothing whatsoever about the Nazi filth that infects his organization.

As Albanese proves, Hitler himself would be welcomed at the modern United Nations in the name of “anti-Zionism."

Then there is the case of Iran, which slaughtered thousands of its own civilians in the most brutal and bloodthirsty crackdown on protests in the 21st century. With credible reports placing the death toll at over 36,000 in just a few weeks, the Iranian government is guilty of one of the worst crimes against humanity in history. And yet Ali Khamenei and his minions continue to enjoy the support of many in the West.

The protesters who called for the slaughter of millions of Jews for the last two years have suddenly gone silent. Killing Hamas terrorists and rescuing hostages is genocide and war crimes, but killing Iranian civilians is justified. Pictures of Khamenei continue to be held up at anti-Israel hate marches. This mass slaughter has even been justified by many of the Israel haters, who accuse the protesters of serving the interests of Zionists and imperialists.

Mass slaughter is ok when it is done by people who oppose Zionists, you see. Wanting to murder millions of Jews gives carte blanche to murder as many civilians as you want wherever you want. So there is nothing wrong with Iran murdering tens of thousands of people, nor is there anything wrong with Hamas slaughtering Gazans who try to evacuate combat zones or who have any criticism of the terror group’s rule, according to the anti-Zionist. The Kurds? Forget it.

In the warped worldview of the anti-Zionist, actions do not matter, only who is performing the action matters. Breaking a woman’s spine is not wrong if the person doing the bone-breaking has the right views. Speaking exactly like Hitler is expressing exactly the right views at the United Nations. And the slaughter of thousands is justified if you have the right view on Zionists, the view that all Jews should be killed. There is no limit to the number of innocent people, Jew and non-Jew alike, whose lives can be sacrificed in the name of ‘anti-Zionism,’ the ultimate get out of jail free card.

Men, women, children, no life is sacred unless it belongs to a person who wants to slaughter Jews.