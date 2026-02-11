If you came to New York City for streets paved with gold, behold, garbage.

New Yorkers have no taste for this. Say as you will, but New Yorkers are a proud bunch. “If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere."

As expressed by Frank Sinatra.

“I’m walking here," as expressed by Dustin Hoffman, in the movie, “Midnight Cowboy," co-starring the sensational Jon Voight.

I do not think that line was part of the original script. It just happened, as do most things in New York City.

On any given day, a new skyscraper rises up. That’s what I’m talking about.

Our new ferocious mayor, Zorhan Mamdani, is talking about changing the culture of our beloved town.

Judeo/Christian values sustained us all these years, brick by brick. So what, if you ask Mamdani.

Islam, he declares, is the way, and the only way, and it is Islam that comes to conquer, slowly but surely, east side, west side, all around the town.

“Muslims have been in the shadows for far too long," says Mamdani.

Most New Yorkers never noticed this. All we ask of our mayor, Democrat or Republican, Jew or Christian, or even Muslim, is to PICK UP THE GARBAGE.

That is all we ask, and yet our streets are paved with trash. When asked about this, Mamdani smiled…yes, that smile that charmed so many voters.

That smile that said, trust me, I am harmless. Islam is harmless. So we trusted, and today we ask, what is he so angry about?

What did we do that has got him so furious?

So during that press conference about garbage, Mamdani let loose about what is really bothering him.

After praising Allah and Mohammad, in Arabic, Mamdani switched to English, whereby he explained that there are not enough Muslims in New York City.

Gevalt, as we used to say, when our town was Jewish. Starting, you might say, at 770 Eastern Parkway.

So Mamdani has big plans. Never mind the garbage that keeps piling up, along with the snow, that has also not been plowed.

His plan is to import as many Muslims that it will take to make New York City fully Islamic, as it is in London.

Or as it is in Minneapolis.

He will import them by force, if necessary. Jews and Christians, make way.

This is what you voted for. This is what’s coming.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings."

Jack Engelhard banner Courtesy

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the gambling thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."