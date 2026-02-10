Internal transcripts revealed today (Tuesday) show a strong objection by former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit regarding the investigations conducted against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The protocols, which were cleared for publication by the district court, reveal that Mandelblit expressed significant concern that the police had exceeded the approval granted to them and objected to investigating issues that were not part of the original request.

Mandelblit stated that he did not approve the investigation regarding Netanyahu's gifts and told the police investigators, "You're starting an inquiry into things I didn’t approve." He added, "With all due respect to cigars and champagne - this is not what I approved," emphasizing that the main issue to focus on was the "tip of the iceberg"-the investigation into potentially large gifts given to the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, the transcripts reveal Mandelblit's opposition to expanding the investigation to include other issues that the police tried to incorporate.