The World Jewish Congress (WJC) today welcomed the expansion of its partnership with Meta Platforms to provide social media users with reliable, authoritative information about the Holocaust across its core applications.

This week, Meta launched new search redirection features on Instagram and Threads, joining an already established function on Facebook. Through these tools, users who search for Holocaust-related terms are encouraged to learn more at aboutholocaust.org, a trusted educational platform developed by the WJC in partnership with UNESCO.

The expansion significantly increases access to credible historical resources at a time when Holocaust distortion and misinformation continue to spread online.

The WJC stated: "The initiative builds on WJC’s longstanding collaboration with Meta and TikTok, aimed at ensuring that social media users-particularly younger audiences-can easily find accurate, fact-based information about the Holocaust. On TikTok, relevant content includes a dedicated information button that links users directly to aboutholocaust.org."

Yfat Barak-Cheney, Executive Director of WJC’s Institute of Technology and Human Rights (TecHRI), said: “By expanding its redirection features to Instagram and Threads, Meta is extending this educational effort to hundreds of millions of additional users worldwide. This reflects our shared commitment to promoting historical truth and encouraging the responsible use of digital platforms."