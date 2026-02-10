Three years after the Knesset overwhelmingly approved the law to revoke citizenship and expel terrorists, it has been used for the first time against two terrorists.

This involves terrorist Mahmoud Ahmed, sentenced to 23 years in prison for carrying out shooting attacks against soldiers and civilians, purchasing weapons, and planning terrorist attacks, and terrorist Mohammed Ahmed Hussein Alhasi, sentenced to 18 years in prison after stabbing two elderly women in a 2016 attack.

The move was approved by the security establishment, the attorney general, and the one who signed its execution was Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on behalf of the Minister of the Interior.

Netanyahu stated, "This morning, I signed the revocation of the citizenship and expulsion of two Israeli terrorists who carried out stabbing and shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and were rewarded for their criminal actions by the Palestinian Authority."