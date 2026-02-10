In remarks published today (Tuesday) on ynet, Rabbi Yosef shared that he is expected to give a lesson to police officers ahead of Passover. He said, "How much hatred do they have for the Haredim? I intend to give them a hard time. Where does this hatred for the religious people come from?"

He continued, "It’s the pamphlets from the Mizrachi people, all of them. How much hatred they have. Those who are protesting, what kind of beatings do they give them?"

The rabbi also criticized the government, stating, "We need to break this government, what wicked people. They come only for our Sephardim, trying to break their spirit. I can understand Russian police officers, there are non-Jews among them, I understand why they hate us. But also the Sephardic police officers have become haters? What kind of beatings do they give."

At the end of his remarks, he criticized the practice of saying the Hallel prayer on Israel's Independence Day, saying, "We are in exile. How can you say Hallel on Independence Day? One of the Mizrachi people told me he says Hallel on Independence Day. What is there to say Hallel on Independence Day for? For the beatings from the police? For the arrests? For the mixed swimming pools? For the mixed beaches? For the secular education? They tell me 'No, we have a country,' idiots."