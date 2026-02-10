Michael Krampner, a retired American trial lawyer, who also earned a Ph.D. In Jewish history, lives in Jerusalem where he is improving his Hebrew, learning traditional Jewish texts, reading widely on historical and political subjects and is engaged with family.

There is a dark joke going around Israel:

The Secretary-General of the United Nations decides that he wants the nations of the world to work more closely together and that he wants to foster a spirit of unity among them. He thinks about it for a while and he arrives at an idea about how to get the nations to work together. He decides that they will all form one big soccer team because playing on the same team ought to foster co-operation. So, the Secretary-General goes around to the offices of the different nations in the U.N. pitching his idea. Finally, some bright person asks, “If we are all on the same team, who will we play against?" The Secretary-General does not hesitate. He knows the answer. He replies “Israel, of course."

Just a few days ago Al Jazeera, the Qatar-owned mouthpiece for Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, held a hatefest at which some of the perpetrators of the worst crimes in recent history appeared and spoke. One of the speakers was Khaled Mashaal, the political director of Hamas whose charter holds that the world will not be redeemed until all the Jews are killed. Iranian foreign minister Abbas Aragchi, who is the spoesman for the homicidal Iranian regime which within the last six weeks murdered upwards of 30,000 of its own citizens and imprisoned another 40,000 to 50,000 for protesting against its murderous, corrupt and incompetent rule also delivered a speech.

And appearing by video, no doubt from some other place where she was busy bashing Jews, denouncing Israel and pandering to the Jew-hating world was Francesca Albanese, known around here as Francesca Albanese-Goebbels. Albanese is a U.N. functionary whose job is to bash, libel, defame, lie about and curse Israel. Nominally she works for the U.N. Human Rights Commission. In reality she cares no more about human rights than she does about Boolean Algebra. Her laser focus all the time is on denigrating Israel.

It was no surprise, therefore, that Albanese-Goebbels participated in the hatefest with the chief Hamas operative and the spokesman for the murderous Iranian regime. She was exactly where she belonged: among Jihadis, terrorists, murderers and others who want to commit another genocide of the Jewish people. This should not surprise anyone.

The United Nations has over fifty members that are Moslem majority countries, another 70 or more that are ruled by dictators, tyrants, juntas, military factions and other despotic governments. Additionally, there are more countries that are Communist or Communist allies such as Russia, Communist China, North Korea and the ‘stans’ like Kyrgistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. In the General Assembly of the U.N. the vote of North Korea, which starves and oppresses its own people, has just as much weight as the vote of the United States. Muddle-headed and weak-kneed leftist governments of such places as Spain, Portugal and France also have a substantial say in the United Nations. For the U.N. as an institution Albanese’s hatred of Jews is a feature not a defect.

At the Al Jazeera sponsored hatefest Albanese repeated a lie with a long history, one of the nastiest and most ignorant of all the libels against the Jewish people. Spouting words most famous because the Nazi propagandist Goebbels repeatedly used them and because they were repeated by the vicious Hitler stooge, al-Husseini the Mufti of Jerusalem, Albanese proclaimed Israel to be ‘the enemy of humanity.’

Goebbels, like his ideological heir, Albanese, tried to make the point that the whole world should hate the Jewish people as much as the Nazis did. Al-Husseini likewise wanted the whole world to hate Jews as much as he did. Goebbels and al-Husseini tried to convince the world that the Jewish people should be eliminated because they were supposedly a danger to the human race. They weaponized words in the service of genocide.

The Arabs who call themselves ‘Palestinians’ today try to forget that the founder of their movement was a genocidal Nazi stooge. The leader of the pro-Nazi Arab movement of the 1920s to the 1940s, al-Husseini, who spent the years 1941 to 1945 in Germany on the Nazi payroll broadcasting pro-Nazi, anti-Jewish propaganda to the Arab world in consultation with Goebbels and his staff, often said that the Jews were a danger to all of Islam and to the world and that the Jews were enemies of humanity.

If Albanese did not have a long track-record of malevolence and Jew-hatred, seeing her follow a path laid out by Goebbels and the Mufti would seem surprising. But Albanese’s career, such as it is, is built on Jew-hatred and Israel-hatred. The United States has imposed sanctions on her so stringent that one commentator called them ‘terrorist grade’ sanctions, refusing to allow this Jew-hating Hamas ally and propagandist into the U.S. She has been denounced as an antisemite in the parliament of her home country, Italy. She has been condemned by reasonable and thoughtful people throughout the civilized world as a hater and a fraud. She is the darling of Jew-haters.

It is not surprising that the most despotic and tyrannical regimes of the twentieth century and the present are the ones that hate Israel the most. Nor is it surprising that the genocidal regimes like Iran, Syria and Qatar support Albanese completely. It is also not surprising that these are the same regimes that opposed a recent proposal for hearings in the U.N. about Iran’s murder of upwards of 30,000 of its own people this year alone. (A number of deaths that rivals the number of civilian deaths in Gaza in over two years of war).

What is surprising is that the United Nations has now abandoned any pretense of honesty, integrity, fairness or equality for the little Jewish state and allowed Albanese to publicly act out her malice towards Jews and Israel as spokeswoman for many of the United Nations’ most malicious and venomous members.

The reason Albanese-Goebbels is allowed and encouraged to continue as a highly paid U.N. employee is because she is exactly what the majority of the countries who are U.N. members want. She can say out loud for them the part that it would be indelicate for them to say themselves. She can help them hide their malice and allow them to pretend to care about the ‘Palestinian people’ while they refuse to give citizenship and equal rights to ‘Palestinian’ refugees.

They can all continue to support terrorism against the little Jewish majority state while pretending that they do not want to wipe Israel off fhe map and kill all the Jews it he Middle East. They can let Albanese do their dirty work and be the spokesman for their genocidal intentions. The problem is not merely Albanese, of course. The problem is that much of the U.N. is already on the vile and degraded team that plays together against Israel.