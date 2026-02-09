The police stated this evening (Monday) that they arrested the man who was filmed yesterday bringing a chainsaw to a massive brawl near a construction site in Ofakim. According to them, the man is a council member from Arara in the Negev.

"Since yesterday afternoon, officers from the Ofakim Police Station have been working to track down those involved in the brawl that took place near the construction site in the city," the statement said.

"Throughout the day, members of the Yoav Unit operated in the town of Arara in the Negev and arrested another suspect, a council member from the Negev, who is suspected of holding a chainsaw during the brawl."

Alongside the council member, two other suspects were arrested yesterday by the police who were called to the scene. Their arrest was extended by the court until Thursday.