Three suspects were arrested in Ashdod for allegedly desecrating a grave in the city cemetery and hiding a large quantity of drugs inside it. Police say the grave contained roughly 600 grams of cocaine and hundreds of MDMA pills.

The suspects were questioned at the local police station, and their detention was periodically extended. After gathering sufficient evidence, the case was transferred to the Southern District (Criminal) Prosecutor’s Office, which filed an indictment with the district court.

Prosecutors also requested that the suspects remain in custody until the conclusion of the case and sought the seizure of assets worth about 300,000 shekels.

The Israel Police condemned the actions, saying: “Severe violation of respect for the deceased and the drug-related offenses and trafficking are extremely serious. They threaten public safety and disrupt the normal fabric of life. We will continue to act decisively and professionally against anyone committing such crimes."