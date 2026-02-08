Earlier today (Sunday), IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified several terrorists who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to them.

Following the identification, the IAF, guided by ground troops, struck the terrorists and eliminated one of the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the military stated.