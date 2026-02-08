In a lecture he delivered recently at the Ma’alot Yeshiva, Rabbi Yehoshua Weitzman addressed the way some people interpret the words of rabbis and halachic decisors. He said one must refrain from judging their rulings on the basis of presumed personal biases.

“When it is said that a certain rabbi issued a halachic ruling, there are those who say he ruled that way because of political activists, explaining rabbinic rulings and behavior according to a worldview formed by their activists or their interests. One must be very careful about this-very careful not to judge the judges, not to search for what the interest or bias is, why he said this, instead of saying that he said it for the sake of Heaven and because that is how he truly thinks," Rabbi Weitzman said.

He emphasized the stature of halachic decisors whose rulings were issued out of purity of halachic judgment, without foreign considerations. “This was especially evident with the Chazon Ish. When I want to give an example of halachic decisors who have no personal interests and rule purely for the sake of Heaven, the Chazon Ish and Rabbi Kook are the examples."

Rabbi Weitzman cited examples of differing halachic rulings regarding Jewish transgressors, while cautioning against automatic labeling based on ideology. “The Chazon Ish writes that we must draw them close with bonds of love, and this applies to other halachic areas as well. Rabbi Kook discussed the first edition of the laws of the army and warfare-there it was written that one must be very careful that they not touch wine and that they cannot be counted in a minyan. In the second edition this no longer appeared. This is what emerged from Rabbi Kook’s study hall, and this is what emerged from the study hall of the Chazon Ish."

He concluded with a warning: “One must be very careful not to say that halachic rulings stem from personal bias-such as claiming that Rabbi Kook drew transgressors close and therefore ruled ‘this way.’ Beware of judging the judges by attributing their rulings to personal interests."