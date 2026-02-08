The Ichilov Medical Center announced Sunday morning that singer and composer Matti Caspi, 76, passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer.

“With aching hearts and deep sorrow, we announce the passing of my beloved husband and our dear father. The light of our lives has gone out," the Caspi family said. “His love and the body of work he left behind will always remain a part of us. You were and will forever remain the essence of our existence."

צפו: מתי כספי התרגש ממופע ההצדעה למענו צילום תמונה: אלון לוין

Last August, more than 7,500 people attended a special tribute concert, “Singing Matti Caspi," in which leading Israeli artists honored the singer and songwriter.

“I want to thank everyone who worked to produce this show and everyone taking part in it. This is no small matter, and I deeply appreciate it," Caspi said at the event. “Special thanks to the artists and performers who answered the call and give me strength to continue fighting. I arrived tonight with great effort and deep emotion. I will try to stay until the final song, but given my condition, I may have to leave earlier, and for that I sincerely apologize."

A recipient of the ACUM Lifetime Achievement Award, Caspi created songs that became cornerstones of Israeli music. Over the course of his life, he wrote and collaborated on more than 1,000 songs-performing many himself and giving others to fellow artists.

His best-known songs include “How Is It That One Star Dares," “Eternal Covenant," “I Didn’t Know You Would Leave Me," “On the Warm Summer Nights," “The Day Will Yet Come," “You Will Yet See the Way," and “My Second Childhood."

Caspi also produced albums for numerous artists, among them Yehoram Gaon, Boaz Sharabi, Riki Gal, Shlomo Gronich, Arik Sinai, and Gali Atari. His most significant professional partnership paired him with Israel Prize laureate Ehud Manor, of blessed memory, for whom Caspi composed many songs.

President Isaac Herzog paid tribute to Caspi, saying: “As in the words of one of his unforgettable songs-‘Someone Is Watching Over Me Up Above’-Matti Caspi left us too early. One of the greatest Israeli creators of our generation has gone on to watch over us from above. We remain with his exemplary works, with melodies that brought wonderful texts to life and granted them eternity, with compositions that shaped Israeli music for decades, and with arrangements that bore his unmistakable personal signature.

“For nearly six decades, his immense talent accompanied us-from the child at Kibbutz Hanita who played several instruments by the age of five, to a soldier in the Southern Command Band; from a singer with a uniquely recognizable voice, to a musical producer who opened doors for countless artists; and a special individual known for a half-smile and a singular sense of humor. Matti Caspi is no longer with us, but his contribution to Israeli music and to our lives remains deeply present and will continue to shape our cultural world for generations. I extend my condolences to his family and to all who loved him. May his memory be a blessing."

Listen to a playlist of Matti Caspi’s songs: