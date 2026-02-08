Ahead of the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump this week, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said this morning in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet that Netanyahu is doing well on the Iran issue.

"The prime minister is doing an excellent job on the Iran issue. I think his demands are very clear. He has proven that he knows how to talk to Trump. This time too, he will bring achievements," said Ben Gvir.

On the issue of Gaza, Ben Gvir added: "The Americans are very naive, especially Kushner and Witkoff. They are feeding Trump incorrect ideas. I am not prepared for the fact that there will be tens of thousands of armed men in Gaza with pickup trucks walking around with crutches."