Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump’s envoy to the Middle East, and the President’s son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner, visited the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on Saturday following Friday’s round of talks with Iran.

The visit took place at the invitation of US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Admiral Brad Cooper and was intended to express appreciation to American troops stationed in the region.

The visit came after President Trump described the indirect talks held in Oman as “very good," noting that Iran appears highly interested in reaching a deal.

The talks marked the first round of negotiations between the sides since the joint US-Israel strike in Iran last summer.