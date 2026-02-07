The setting for Trump's Peace Plan is today's Middle East:

Iran

President Trump is currently engaged in yet more useless “dealings" (aka, negotiations) with the Islamic Republic of Iran’s tyrannical mullahs who’ve mastered the art of deliberate lying and obfuscation, known in a variety of manifestations, such as taqiyya and kitman.

The aim is simply to deceive one’s enemies for any number of reasons.

In this case, with despised kafir infidels, it will involve President Trump’s lackluster Middle East point man, Steve Witkoff and his team, being bamboozled into permitting the Ayatollah Supreme Leader to stall for more time.

This will certainly result in the slaughter of tens of thousands of additional Iranian civilians who believed Trump when he said real help was on the way, tens of thousand of dead martyrs ago. The mullahs will surreptitiously assign the IRGC’s special terror and executioner unit, fanatic Basij henchmen, to do the murdering.

No good can result from these negotiations.

With scores of thousands of Iranians eliminated already, and with many more yet to come, the time for blowing hot air is over.

We’ve been doing this with the mullahs since they kidnapped sixty six Americans in the Iranian Embassy, were responsible for their Hezbollah proxies blowing up hundreds of American marines in Lebanon, etc. since 1979. Each time, they outmaneuvered America.

This time the people of Iran are pleading and crying out for America to end the violenc

As Hamas will never consent to disarm on its own, despite being required to do so in Trump’s Gaza “deal," with powerful Chinese, Russian, and North Korean friends supplying the mullahs with additional ballistic missiles and perhaps even ICBMs along with replacement anti-aircraft radar and missiles, what incentive do the mullahs have to make any true concessions at all this time around?

None.

That’s why it’s time for this game, which taqiyya-practicing mullahs excel in, to come to an end, and for Iran to once again become the great nation, with the forced Arabization and Islamization noose removed from around its various peoples’s necks, to return to tthe great nation (kingdom, future democracy) that existed for thousands of years prior to the jihadi invasions.

Arab hordes spreading jihad (Islamic religious war) poured into Iran and numerous other places from a fast desiccating Arabian Peninsula literally in search of other peoples’s greener pastures fourteen centuries ago, and began, stealing, settling, and colonizing hundreds of millions of native, non-Arab peoples’s homelands, claiming them as “purely Arab patrimony," solely for themselves, and forever part of the Dar ul-Islam.

This moment in history will not likely come again anytime soon, if at all, and the current American President, unless he wants to repeat what President Obama did in 2009, with Iranian civilians outraged over a stolen election being slaughtered while Obama did nothing.

The Kurds

President George H. W. Bush did the same to our loyalist allies, the Kurds, in Operation Desert Storm in 1991, when he greatly encouraged their revolt against Saddam Hussein, and then also did nothing, allowing the wanton massacre of Kurds after a ceasefire was reached.

America had done this earlier as well, and legendary Pulitzer Prize winning NYTIMES journalist William Safire wrote his “Sellout of the Kurds" series of articles at that time. Over 250,000 Kurds had been gassed and otherwise slaughtered in the Arabs’s Anfal Campaign in Iraq, and Professor Ismet Cherif Vanly’s book, “The Syrian ‘Mein Kampf’ Against the Kurds’s" title tells all you need to know about the fate of Syrian Kurdistan, which unfortunately is being victimized yet again today.

Where have all the academics and university students been regarding this?

Note that long before an invading. colonizing, settling Arab or Turk arrived from a fast desiccating Arabian Peninsula in the 7th century C.E., or likewise Turks from Central Asia near China, the indigenous Kurds’s Mede, Hurrians, Gutian. and Kassite ancestors were making history and even conquering Babylon at one time. Guti became Gurti, and then the Kurdi…Kurds as we know them today.

America is, once again, selling out its loyal Kurdish allies who established the only true democracy in the region outside of Israel, granting women rights known no where else in that Islamic part of the world.

And now to Gaza:

The Gatestone Institute recently published "The Trump Administration's Delusional Gaza 'Master Plan,'" a must-read synopsis of the numerous problems associated with that plan.

As I have repeatedly written over the past months, the aim of the President and his family’s business partners’s Gaza “deal," created in close collaboration with their oppressive, autocratic Turk and black African slaver Qatari and Saudi Arabian friends, is not the defeat of the butchers in Hamas, who’ve brought misery to their own people as well as unprovoked slaughter of Jews. In fact, it might just become a Neville Chamberlain-like sellout of Israel as was done to Czechoslovakia in Munich in 1938 to gain a phony “peace for our time," which resulted in that nation being overrun by the Nazis, and most of the rest of Europe falling to them as well.

Israel, the sole, minuscule resurrected nation of much of what the world’s Church indoctrination calls “perfidious, god-killing Jews," (or kilab yahud, “Jew dog," sons of apes and pigs/killers of prophets in the Arab/Muslim world) is more expendable today than Christian Czechoslovakia was in 1938.

Sadly (I voted for him twice as a NPA Independent), Trump’s team-including his Jewish “Point Man", Witkoff, and son-in-law Kushner, traded Israeli lives and the minuscule nation’s minimal existential interests for their own future personal economic gain in the new Gaza mega resort these delusionaries are planning to build. Pumping billions of dollars into Gaza without removing the inevitable return to terrorist activity there will only end in further disaster.

Hamas has only grown stronger in the interlude, demanding it be allowed to supply at least 10,000 of its own fighters to Trump’s new “peacekeeping" force. This would never had happened if the President had not forced this last ceasefire upon the IDF at Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Islamist Turkey’s bidding.

When America was attacked by Imperial Japan and Europe was overrun by Nazi Germany, after that war finally ended, America and the Allies didn’t offer Japan or Germany a “ceasefire" interlude, compromise, or “deal."

The US uncategorically dictated terms of total surrender to its enemies, and dismantled both of their megalomaniacal regimes, hanged war criminals, and so more.

This doesn’t mean all Nazis were killed-just that effective steps were taken to keep them from regaining power, and seeing that new democratic, tolerant institutions and leaders were being created.

The same must happen in Gaza-and in Judea and Samaria as well.

ALL Arabs who support butchering Jews, whether in Hamas or another organization, will never all be eliminated, but as with the Nazis, with proper counterforce and determination, they can be mostly rendered to nuisance status.

And whatever Trump’s plan calls for, the actual plan that Israel, as a sovereign nation, must insist upon must include a permanent minimum 8-10 mile heavily fortified buffer zone created on the Gaza side of the border…absolutely no total Israeli withdrawal, ever, no matter what external power is turning the screws on the vise.

Think about what other nations have gained as a result of wars being forced upon them in terms of territory.

Gaza, like the Golan Heights, was part of the original 1920 Mandate of Palestine before the French and Brits did some imperial trading, and it has a rich Jewish history going back millennia.

*Mahmoud Abbas’s “Pay to Slay" Fatah is merely the flip side of the Arab rejectionist, supremacist coin regarding not only Jews, but scores of millions of other non-Arab peoples in the region seeking their own fair share of justice.

*“West Bank" is an imperialist term invented after the original 1920 Mandate of Palestine was chopped apart in 1922, with imperial Great Britain handing over almost 80% of the original territory to its Hashemite Arab allies, who were in the process of getting booted out of the Arabian Peninsula by Ibn Saud.

Thus the Arab nation (Emirate) of Transjordan was born.

*In 1948, British officers led by Sir John Bagot Glubb (“Glubb Pasha"), formed the Arab Legion and led the attack against a reborn Israel.

In the process they crossed the Jordan River and seized 4,000 year old ancestral Jewish lands where Hebrew Prophets preached; Abraham purchased a burial site for the Jews’s Patriarchs and most of their Matriarchs; David, born in Bethlehem of Judah (Judaea) was anointed King of Israel in Hebron by the Prophet Samuel; David’s son King Solomon built the first Temple in Jerusalem; the Hasmonai family of the “Maccabees (hammers!)" rose in revolt against Greeks and Syrians attempting to paganize them in Mod’in; Jacob wrestled with an Angel of the Lord in a dream to become his better moral self, and became renamed Israel as a result; Judaean warriors held out against the mighty imperial Roman army atop Masada, overlooking the Dead Sea in the Judaean Wilderness.

For administrative purposes, these lands needed to be distinguished from Transjordan on the East Bank, so they were dubbed the “West Bank"-a term concocted by a collusion of ARABISM (Arab nationalism) and imperial British interests. Holding both banks, the western one occupied illegally, Transjordan renamed itself “Jordan" instead.

Does the New Testament say that Yeshua/Jesus was born in Bethlehem of the 'West Bank' or Bethlehem of Judaea ?

Recalling the Allies forcing Czechoslovakia into suicidal concessions in WWII, as a consequence of Trump’s pressuring iIsrael to repeatedly act against its own existential interests (resulting in unnecessary deaths and injuries), it seems that Jews are the only people who, after being brutally attacked, are expected to not be allowed by others to win wars with those who unabashedly profess their intent to obliterate their nation and repeat the butchery of October 7th, 2023 over and over again.

Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey - and Gaza

Qatar and this Trump proposition will leave Israel's existential enemies alive to fight another day.

The President deliberately stopped Israel in its tracks at Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Sultan Erdogan the Great’s Turkey’s urging, making the IDF forfeit the hard won momentum it gained after two years of the hardest fighting that probably exists-urban warfare, where the cowardly enemy embeds itself within the civilian population to deliberately use them as human shields after committing atrocities against Israel, a double war crime according to the Geneva Conventions on War, the Perfidy Clause in particular.

Regaining that momentum will undoubtedly cost more IDF lives, as well as those of Arab civilians.

Typically, there will be those who try to turn all of this into a moral equivalency issue. Wrong.

Arab civilians who die have nobody but the very Jew-hating butchers whom they freely elected to power two decades ago to blame.

To gain a glimpse of the nature of the enemy Israel faces, be sure to see some of the graphic photos inside this link, for they were posted on the internet by numerous “ordinary" Gaza Arabs who gleefully joined Hamas in the wanton slaughter and bloodlust committed on the Hebrew Bible’s Holy Day of Simchat Torah, October 7th, 2023:

Regarding stage two of Trump’s undoable plan, the President must have known all along that Hamas would never give up its arms or make any real concessions for peace with Israel.

The answer thus was a no-brainer, especially since Hamas has repeatedly sworn to repeat the butchery and bloodlust of October 7th, 2023 over and over again.

Ergo, Israel should have been allowed to totally defeat and eradicate as much of Hamas and Islamic Jihad as possible to achieve the same total victory we ourselves demanded over Imperial Japan and Nazi Germany at the end of. World War II;

If the President would stop trying to prove he’s the best and most competent at everything for once, he would see that a peacekeeping force actually has been in place for decades in the Sinai Peninsula. It replaced the United Nations’s own useless one, which withdrew as soon as President Nasser of Egypt ordered it to, helping to cause the June 1967 Six Day War, started by an illegal Egyptian naval blockade, a casus belli.

Except for those hopefuls planning to make billions of dollars in real estate and building investments in the new proposed "Gaza beach paradise", the news has gone from bad to worse since Israel was forced to stop fighting on the verge of victory, thus allowing Hamas to rebuild, regroup, rearm, intimidate and murder competition,

Witkoff’s “hudna" ceasefire is the same sham Arabs have used since Muhammad’s ploy to regain strength in order to re-attack his enemies.