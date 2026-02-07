The Shurat HaDin organization, headed by attorney Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, has approached the company Stripe with a demand to stop providing payment processing services to a website that, according to the organization, encourages hatred and poses a physical threat to Jewish institutions and Canadian citizens who served in the IDF.

In a letter also sent to the Ontario Provincial Police and the Toronto Police, the organization called for an examination of the site’s legality.

According to Shurat HaDin, the initiative could pose a real danger to the Jewish community in Canada.

In its letter, the organization wrote: “There is no legitimate public interest or business justification for allowing profit to be generated from a project that could expose Jewish schools, synagogues, and summer camps to danger."

The website in question, which initially operated under the name “Find IDF Soldiers," currently includes more than 200 names of Canadian citizens who fought in the IDF, along with personal details. The site was later expanded to also map Jewish community institutions linked to IDF veterans.