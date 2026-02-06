A siren was sounded on Friday evening in the community of Karmei Tzur in Judea due to a suspected infiltration of terrorists.

The Home Front Command instructed residents to enter a protected space immediately, close the door tightly, sit below the window line, and not to leave until receiving instructions from authorities.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, “A short while ago, a Home Front Command alert regarding a suspected security incident was sounded in the area of Karmei Tzur following the identification of two suspects who approached the community’s fence."

“IDF soldiers are searching the area, and additional soldiers have been dispatched."

The statement noted that the IDF is in ongoing contact with local residents and security officials in the area.

