The Talmud (Shabbat 87a) records a disagreement. According to Rabbi Yehudah HaNasi, Moses began by warning the people of the penalties for violating the Torah, and only afterward spoke of its rewards. Others maintain that Moses reversed the order, first describing the rewards of observance and only later the punishments for transgression.

Rav Kook explained that this dispute reflects two distinct educational approaches, two different ways of guiding the soul toward holiness and spiritual growth.

First Liberate, Then Illuminate

Rabbi Yehudah held that we must begin by confronting a person’s darker impulses. It is necessary to first battle the traits of selfishness, coarseness, and materialism. Only then will the soul be free to rise up in purity and realize its lofty potential.

Once these forces are neutralized, the light of Torah can shine clearly. For this reason, Moses first warned of punishment, loosening the grip of destructive tendencies. Only afterward did he speak of reward, so that their souls’ yearnings for good and truth would be wholehearted.

Illumination That Refines All Forces

The second approach takes a different path. Rather than uprooting negative tendencies at the outset, it seeks to flood the soul with light. The soul’s raw energies are not immediately suppressed; instead, they are redirected and harnessed for holy purposes.

When divine light fills the soul, even coarse impulses can intensify spiritual vitality. These energies are elevated and pressed into the service of holiness itself. Only what remains resistant, what cannot be refined, is uprooted.

According to this view, Moses began by describing the rewards of Torah observance. His words strengthened confidence and awakened the soul’s inner light, drawing all life-forces toward holy service. Once the soul was uplifted, the remaining dross could be addressed through warnings and discipline.

Both paths reflect a shared aim. Reward and punishment are educational means, guiding the soul toward its highest potential. Whether by first restraining darkness or by first amplifying light, Moses led Israel to a life in which their capacity for holiness could be fully realized.

(Adapted from Ein Eyah vol. IV, pp. 181-182 on Shabbat, sent to Arutz Sheva by Rabbi Chanan Morrison, RavKookTorah.org)

﻿