Rabbi Dror Aryeh, a senior lecturer at Sderot Yeshiva, has called for an end to what he described as the “joint service agenda," claiming it has made its way into combat operations during the ongoing war.

In an interview with Kan Moreshet, Rabbi Aryeh referred to remarks he delivered at an emergency conference of yeshiva heads and senior Torah educators held in Jerusalem, which focused on the IDF’s Joint Service Order.

According to Rabbi Aryeh, regulations requiring separation between male and female soldiers were not implemented in practice during combat. He said this resulted in situations in which male and female troops were forced to remain in close quarters, in violation of existing guidelines. He added that observant soldiers were required to stay in shared vehicles and structures without separation, despite assurances provided under the Joint Service Order.

Rabbi Aryeh stressed that the harm caused is not only ideological. “When one takes the victims of this agenda and places them in combat roles, it diminishes the sanctity of the camp," he said. He argued that this creates a dual impact, undermining both the army’s professional standards and the well-being of religiously observant soldiers.

He further claimed that the integration of women into combat roles has led, in practice, to the exclusion of observant soldiers, contrary to official army policy. “This dismantles the value of comradeship and the value of togetherness," he said, adding that for decades soldiers served together until divisive agendas were introduced.

Addressing proposals for separate service frameworks, Rabbi Aryeh said that students at Sderot Yeshiva are considering petitioning the Supreme Court on the grounds of equality. He explained that their demand is that “what is granted to the Hashmonaim Brigade should also be granted to us," stressing that the move reflects a sense of responsibility rather than an attempt to undermine the military.

The Hashmonaim Brigade is a recently established infantry brigade intended to be exclusively for haredi soldiers. Among the various accommodations made for the haredi lifestyle is a strict policy that the soldiers will never be required to serve with female soldiers. Rabbi Aryeh said that this demand is a principled one, emphasizing, “We are a Jewish army." He added that maintaining the sanctity of the camp and seeking divine assistance are essential components of the country’s ability to meet its security challenges.