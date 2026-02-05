This evening (Thursday), a number of Israeli civilians crossed from Israeli territory into the Gaza Strip.

IDF troops who were dispatched to the scene apprehended the individuals and returned them safely to Israeli territory. The civilians were transferred for further handling by the Israeli police force.

Additionally, over the last several hours, hundreds of Israeli civilians attempted to approach the border fence, which is located within a closed military zone where civilian entry is prohibited.

"IDF troops and the Israel Police are deployed in the area and operate to prevent civilians from attempting to approach or cross the fence. Approaching the border fence and crossing into the Gaza Strip is dangerous and disrupts security forces' operational activity in the area," the military stated. "The IDF strongly condemns actions that divert the attention of commanders and soldiers from their primary mission of defense and counterterrorism."

The participants in the demonstration marched toward the border, near the location where the Nisanit settlement once stood before its evacuation in the Disengagement Plan, under the banner of returning to the Gaza Strip.