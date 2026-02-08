Inspire 2.0

Taking the Next Step; Reaching the next Level

Project Inspire’s Convention all about “Turning Inspiration into Action"

What makes a Project Inspire convention unforgettable, a can’t miss event?

What encourages attendees to register well in advance, with a filled-to-capacity crowd year after year? Why is it arguably the most ‘sold out’ event of the season?

Is it the stellar lineup of speakers, the ‘cream of the crop’ flown in from across the globe? The dazzling, impeccable melava malka program, where magical surprises and tear-jerking reunions are carefully choreographed, where stories of longing, of making a 180, bring us to laughter and tears? Is it the incredible ruach, the camaraderie, the depth of connection? Or is it simply the caliber of the crowd, who are not just looking for yet another weekend of canned sound bites?

Perhaps it is the so-called ‘regular people,’ who have transformed the lives of their brothers and sisters, with a smile, a kind word, a caring gesture.

Because being part of the Project Inspire is a badge of honor, a symbol of something greater than ourselves and our routines. It’s about igniting a revolution, turning inspiration into action, and action into a movement.

It’s the burning desire, deep within our souls, to reach out to our unaffiliated fellow Jews, to make a difference and stem the tide of apathy and disinterest. It’s the searing pain we feel when we realize that the level of assimilation has reached shocking levels.

Welcome to Project Inspire 2.0: Not just an ordinary convention. Where the crowd is handpicked, more connected, and more invested. Where ‘regular’ people who don’t consider themselves the kiruv ‘type’ are empowered to do amazing things.

This year, especially, with a trendy new venue at the Tarrytown House Estates in Westchester County, the program at Project Inspire is carefully curated-- not just to entertain and inspire, but to spur lasting action.

With an impressive lineup of Torah and kiruv personalities, including Rabbi Moshe Weinberger of Aish Kodesh; Rabbi Ephraim Eliyahu Schapiro; Rabbi Menachem Nissel; Rabbi Aaron Kotler; Rabbi Shlomo Farhi, and Charlie Hararay, and a unique women’s program, including Mrs. Dina Schoonmaker, Mrs. Debbie Greenblatt, and Rebetzin Estie Hamilton, the focus will be on ‘depth you can feel.’ Yehuda Green and Shulem Lemmer will add a melodious accompaniment to the tefillos and Shabbos meals.

It’s not just another convention. It’s a launch pad for action, giving every attendee the tools, partnership, and direction they need to take things one step further.

This is your convention, your story, and our shared mission. Welcome to Project Inspire 2.0, where we laugh together, cry together, and be inspired together. More meaning. More connection. More impact.

Be a part of the movement, and be forever changed. Rooms are going fast. Don’t miss it!

Click here for more info

