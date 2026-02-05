The father they knew is gone

Six children sit in a Jerusalem home, watching their father disappear before their eyes.

Boruch was once active and strong. Then he began having trouble walking. Within weeks came the devastating diagnosis: aggressive brain cancer that had already spread.

Now, Boruch undergoes chemotherapy every single day. Some days he can speak to his children. Other days, he can barely lift his head. They watch quietly as their father fights for his life, sensing the fear even when no one says a word.

Please help this family now, and save Boruch’s life.

The father they once knew has disappeared before their eyes.

The youngest is just two. The oldest is twelve. None of them are old enough to understand what is happening-but all of them feel it.

Their mother, Riki, is holding everything together alone.

An accountant by profession, she is caring for a critically ill husband while raising six young children and trying to keep their home from collapsing under the weight of medical bills and lost income. Every day is a race against exhaustion, fear, and financial reality.

This is not just a medical crisis. It is a family on the brink.

Six children are watching their father fight for his life.

Now they need someone to fight for them.

Your donation can keep food on the table, protect these children, and give Boruch the peace of mind to keep fighting.