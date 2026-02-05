All that stomping from Iran’s mullahs sounds like a cry of desperation.

Sounds like the cowardly lion from the Wizard of Oz. Roar loud enough and people will be terrified, and be ready to submit.

But the roar is all they’ve got left, after Israel, with help from the United States, obliterated their nuke operation.

Rendering them emperors without clothes.

Notice how their orchestrated chants “Death to Israel" …"Death to America"…have lately become so infrequent and so wimpy.

So they roar, come and get me, like the harmless bully in the schoolyard, who took a beating, and has got nothing left except worn-out scare tactics.

Notice how they now say they are now willing to talk…to negotiate.

Actually, they are begging for this. They are praying for this.

This time they have no one to play their game. Clinton, Bush and Obama are gone. These were always willing to negotiate.

With terms most favorable to the mullahs.

Otherwise we will blow your house down, threatened the mullahs.

So our leaders kept giving in; kept playing their game. Because the mullahs had hardware ready to go fully nuke, apparently.

Remember?

Remember how close they were to actually getting the bomb? So our leaders kept making concessions to at least slow it down.

Appeasement, in other words.

Through their bluster the mullahs accorded themselves champions in the region, rivalling Israel’s true dominance.

Meantime they kept arming Hezbollah and Hamas. Truly, they were a force to be reckoned with…until Israel thundered up ahead and took over their skies.

They were not prepared for this.

They were not prepared for the tag-team of Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump, stouthearted men at last.

Now let’s negotiate. But on our terms.

Today, they still stomp and holler. They dare Israel and the United States to “come and get me,"

But now, toothless, their dare is hollow.

They have nothing left but to act tough.

The result? We win You lose.

Now available, a collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, “Writings."

Engelhard books J.Engelhard

Jack Engelhard writes a regular column for Arutz Sheva. Engelhard wrote the int’l bestseller Indecent Proposal that was translated into more than 22 languages and turned into a Paramount motion picture starring Robert Redford and Demi Moore. New from the novelist, the gambling thriller Compulsive . Website: www.jackengelhard.com

From the esteemed John w. Cassell: “Jack Engelhard is a writer without peer, and the. conscience of us all."

`