This week’s Parsha, Yitro, devotes an unusually extensive level of detail to the activities that Yitro engaged in immediately after Bnei Yisrael (Children of Israel) left Egypt. Since the Torah is not interested in history or biography, it is not clear why it provides so many details about his activities.

Yitro’s First Encounter with Moshe

We first encountered Yitro in the story of Moshe’s intervention to save his daughters from the shepherds who were bullying them. The Torah informs us that Yitro was the Kohein of Midian, the priest of Midian; in other words, he was a religious leader.

Chazal (our Sages) teach us that Yitro had renounced idolatry, and because of this, his neighbors had placed him under a ban. In fact, according to Rashi, the mistreatment of his daughters, who tended his sheep, was a direct result of the excommunication placed upon him. I believe this interpretation enables us to understand Moshe’s otherwise odd behavior.

Why Moshe Risked His Life

We may ask, why did he risk his life by taking on a band of shepherds? Fighting against a single Egyptian to save the life of another Jew was one thing, i.e., one-on-one is fair. One against a gang is extremely dangerous, especially when the crime was simply the theft of the water Yitro’s daughters had drawn for their sheep. Is such an incident important enough to warrant risking one’s life?

In my opinion, Moshe was fully aware of the circumstances behind the harassment of the girls. He realized that they were being persecuted for their renunciation of idolatry. He understood that the entire purpose of human existence is to recognize Hashem and serve Him. To be deprived of that right is the most egregious injustice, which must be opposed, even if it endangers one’s life.

Yitro saw the special qualities of the “Egyptian" who had rescued his daughters and then watered their sheep. He rebuked them for not showing gratitude by inviting him for a meal. Yitro then gave his daughter Tzipporah to Moshe in marriage and thus acquired him as a son-in-law, recognizing how important this would be for his own continued spiritual growth.

The friendship established between the two men was interrupted when Moshe returned to Egypt to take on the leadership of Bnei Yisrael. We must assume that Yitro followed the events in Egypt with great interest.

What Yitro Truly Heard

Our Parsha begins by informing us that Yitro:

“heard all that G-d did for Moshe and His people Israel; that the L-rd took Israel out of Egypt." (Shemot 18:1)

The Hebrew term Shema (hear) implies much more than a superficial auditory impression. It denotes an in-depth consideration of the significance of an important matter.

Thus, the Torah is informing us that Yitro was cognizant that something of great magnitude had occurred in the Israelite Exodus from Egypt. He pondered the matter deeply and decided that it was not for naught that G-d had blessed him with Moshe as a son-in-law. Yitro then made a bold decision that would change the course of his life and earn him the great merit of having the Parasha of the Torah that contains the Decalogue (Ten Commandments) named after him.

Yitro’s greatness stemmed from the fact that he was not complacent, but was an enthusiastic pursuer of truth. He realized that a general report about what happened to Bnei Yisrael was insufficient. To achieve a full understanding, he needed to get a firsthand description from Moshe. Yitro put aside all other concerns and made it his priority to obtain a personal meeting with his Rebbe and son-in-law, what Chabad Chasidim call a “Yechidus."

Yitro’s overture was successful. He brought along his daughter and grandchildren so Moshe could be reunited with his family. He was respectful and tactful, careful not to impose himself on his busy mentor.

Moshe, in turn, responded by going out to welcome his father-in-law and kissed him; after exchanging pleasantries, they sat down to ‘learn.’ Moshe then recounted in great detail all the Divine Providence that G-d had manifested for the sake of Bnei Yisrael in Egypt.

Yitro reacted with extreme joy, and he blessed Hashem for the salvation He had wrought. He expressed the enormous personal benefit he had received from his visit in his statement,

“Now I know that Hashem is greater than all gods; because that which they plotted was turned against them." (Shemot 18:11)

Yitro’s knowledge of G-d was brought to a higher level by a careful study of the events under the tutelage of Moshe Rabbeinu.

Seeking Knowledge of Hashem

The Torah records Yitro’s actions because they contain important lessons for all of us. The most vital good that man can obtain is correct knowledge of G-d. That is what we were created for, and it is the most essential condition of human perfection.

Hashem revealed Himself to the Jewish people in a manner that is accessible to everyone. However, this knowledge will not suddenly and miraculously fall into a person’s lap. One must actively and energetically seek it. Yitro loved the truth and never stopped pursuing it. When the crucial opportunity materialized, he put everything else aside and seized it.

Yitro was successful because Hashem rewards all those who seek Him and make the strenuous efforts necessary to obtain true knowledge of Him.

May we all seek to emulate Yitro in this vital pursuit.

Shabbat Shalom.