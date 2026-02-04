Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich declared in a speech at a conference of Religious Zionism school principals in Eilat that the IDF would return to fighting in Gaza until Hamas is destroyed-if the terrorist organization is not disarmed by other means.

“Hamas must be completely destroyed. You will see in the coming days that a time‑limited ultimatum will be issued. When it expires, we will have to return to fighting, to destroy, to kill and eliminate these terrorists, and there are additional arenas where we have not yet said the final word," Smotrich said.

“The army today is completely different because our people are serving in it, coming from a world of Torah. Our influence across the country is very great, and it has also increased behind closed doors and in decision‑making centers," he added.

According to him, “Bottom line, after these two years our security and economic situation is better."